Bobby Flay shares surprising new Broadway project

Bobby Flay reveals plans for Broadway musical about himself

Bobby Flay, an American chef and television personality, is cooking something very new for Broadway.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 60-year-old Food Network icon revealed he’s developing Beat Bobby Flay: The Musical, and he already has someone in mind to play the lead, Justin Timberlake.

“I have to ask you for a favor,” Flay said to Fallon. “This is a true story… So, we’re making Beat Bobby Flay: The Musical, actually, for Broadway. Don’t laugh, it’s going to happen. We’re working on an amazing composer, we have a writer, the whole thing is happening. But I need a lead to play the Bobby Flay character.”

While Fallon chuckled, Flay made it clear he wasn’t asking him, or even Jon Hamm.

“We need JT. We need Justin Timberlake. He hasn’t won a Tony yet. He can sing, he can dance, he can do it all,” Flay said. “Just for a month.”

Fallon responded with enthusiasm, “Done,” and asked seriously if this show was actually happening.

“Yes. Well, it’s ‘Beat Bobby Flay, and it’s going to tell a little bit of my life story and it’s going to be a party,” Flay confirmed.

“This is not going to be a bunch of show tunes. This is going to be amazing. It’s a real New York situation, where it’s going to be a party every night in the theatre.”

However the exact details are not yet revealed.

Before concluding, Flay mentioned that he and Timberlake hadn’t spent a lot of time together, but interacted during the American Century Championship held at Lake Tahoe.