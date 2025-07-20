'Andor' writer sheds light on major sacrifice in series

'Andor' writer reflects on Bix Caleen's sacrifice

Bix Caleen, played by Adria Arjona, left Andor despite being pregnant with his child so that he could focus on the rebellion in the series.

Dan Gilroy, who was behind this, wrote several episodes in the Star Wars spinoff that his brother, Tony Gilroy, created.

In a chat on The Playlist Podcast, he explained his thought behind Bix’s decision in season 2, episode 9, “I never saw the pregnancy as the prime motive. That was secondary. I never even thought of it."

"I thought of it as a sacrifice, and all the sacrifices in the show, she's certainly not dying, but her sacrifice is fairly high.”

He continued, “And the thing about all these characters who sacrifice? In a way, they're martyrs, and in a way, the equivalent you could find is in religion.”

The writer added, “Believing something is worth dying for is a belief in the equivalent of a religion, because you have to believe there's something greater than yourself."

Andor, meanwhile, is one of the top shows of Disney+. To make the series, Tony shared at the ATX Television Festival that, “For 24 episodes, I never took a note. For Disney, this is $650 million.”

Andor is available to stream on Disney+.