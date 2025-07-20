Ron Howard reacts to his acting Emmy nomination

'The Studio' star Ron Howard earns first acting Emmy nomination

Ron Howard has reacted to landing his first-ever acting nomination at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Speaking with People Magazine, the 71-year-old filmmaker, who earned a nod in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his role in The Studio, said, "I play an a------ version of myself."

"Apparently, it went over. I have many noms and even some wins on the producing and directing side, but first nom as an actor, which is kind of funny," the filmmaker and actor, famously known for directing films like Apollo 13 and Cinderella Man, joked.

Despite having three previous Emmy wins for producing and directing, this marks Ron's first nomination for acting.

He hilariously said, "I’m getting a kick out of it."

Notably, Ron Howard appears alongside other celebrities in The Studio and in the third episode his character bursts into tears after receiving harsh feedback from Seth Rogen’s character, then angrily tosses his iconic baseball cap.

Moreover, Ron’s fellow nominees in the guest actor category include Dave Franco, Bryan Cranston, Martin Scorsese, and Anthony Mackie.

It is worth mentioning that The Studio, released on March 26, 2025, scored a total 23 nominations.