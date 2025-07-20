Kanye West gets strong support from his collaborator

Cyhi The Prynce backs Kanye West despite his controversies

Cyhi The Prynce has collaborated on several tracks with Kanye West, backing the rap star despite his controversies, as revealed in his latest interview.



During the Bootleg Kev podcast, he shared how he is close to the Grammy winner whom he credited for “saving his life.”

"That’s my guy, bruh. That man saved my life,” he said, adding he does not slam Ye on the basis of small clips because he knows the gist of the views the Chicago rapper is airing.

“I’m privy of the conversations behind the scenes... You know when he says what he says in the public, I’m a lot more privy to the full conversation so he gets to explain it more to me versus the public who justs gets a little clip or a little bite," the 40-year-old noted.

In contrast, Scooter Braun, who also shared a friendship with Ye, said on the Question Everything podcast that he "doesn't know him anymore."

He explained his rift with him after his anti-Semitic tirades on social media. “I think the person that I knew wasn’t someone who says those things. Sometimes the hardest thing to do with someone you care about is mourn them while they’re still here."

"The person that I knew is not the person that I’m seeing, so I don’t have a relationship anymore," the record executive concluded.