 
Geo News

Mandy Moore's candid reaction to husband not seeing A Walk to Remember revealed

Mandy Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith has still not seen her hit 'A Walk to Remember'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 20, 2025

Mandy Moore shares real thoughts about husband not seeing A Walk to Remember
Mandy Moore shares real thoughts about husband not seeing 'A Walk to Remember'

Mandy Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, hasn’t seen her iconic romantic drama film A Walk to Remember.

The movie was an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ bittersweet novel, which follows nerdy high school student Jamie Sullivan and bad boy Landon (Shane West) fall in love.

During a chat with Kylie Kelce on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Mandy shared that Goldsmith recently lied to one of his friends about having seen the memorable 2002 film.

"I think he lied the other day," she said. "Somebody was like, 'A Walk to Remember is so sad.' He's like, 'Yeah, so sad.' I'm like, 'You've never seen it.'"

For those who don’t know, A Walk to Remember was Mandy’s first role, and the actress still celebrates getting that role as she’s a huge Nicholas Sparks fan.

"I loved this story and, you know, to eventually get the part and be a part of telling this story was just like a real boon," the This Is Us star gushed.

As for her husband watching the film, the Tangled star has planned to make it a family affair.

"Maybe one day we'll have, like, a group viewing with our kids when they get older," Mandy Moore said.

Katy Perry trying to put a strong face amid Orlando Bloom split: Source
Katy Perry trying to put a strong face amid Orlando Bloom split: Source
Josh Peck says he'd apologize to Oprah if he ever met her: Here's why
Josh Peck says he'd apologize to Oprah if he ever met her: Here's why
'Fantastic Four' designer reveals challenges he faced
'Fantastic Four' designer reveals challenges he faced
Drake Bell laments unfair paycheck increasing mechanism in industry
Drake Bell laments unfair paycheck increasing mechanism in industry
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' direction explains controversial ending
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' direction explains controversial ending
James Gunn on making 'Superman': Pressure, what pressure?
James Gunn on making 'Superman': Pressure, what pressure?
Soap opera star Eileen Fulton passes away at 91
Soap opera star Eileen Fulton passes away at 91
Bobby Flay shares surprising new Broadway project
Bobby Flay shares surprising new Broadway project