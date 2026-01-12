Teyana Taylor’s journey from music star to Hollywood icon

Teyana Taylor continues to rise after she won Best Supporting Actress at the 2026 Golden Globes for her role in One Battle After Another.

The win was a huge moment in her career and showed how far she has came as an artist, however, her acceptance speech became one of the most talked about moments of the night.

In her speech, the 35-year-old star talked about how it felt to be seen and heard after years of working hard in the industry as Black women.

Born and raised in Harlem, she first stepped into the spotlight as a singer, capturing attention with her unique voice and powerful presence.

Her love for music and acting grew together, each pushing her to do more. Even as she released new albums and collaborated with top artists, Taylor continued to choose film and television roles that challenged her creatively.

The star appeared in films such as Stomp the Yard Homecoming, Madea’s Big Happy Family and A Thousand and One.

She has also been part of popular television shows including Star and All’s Fair, bringing strong performances to each project and building a reputation as a performer.

The star’s Golden Globe win for One Battle After Another is a recognition of her dedication and talent.