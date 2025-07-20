Ryan Phillippe responds to rumors Reese Witherspoon got him 'IKWYDLS' role

Ryan Phillippe sets record straight on rumors Reese Witherspoon got him 'IKWYDLS' role

Ryan Phillippe has responded to the rumors about his role in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

On Saturday, July 19, Prime Video’s Instagram page shared a clip of Philippe, 50, in the 1997 teen horror classic.

They wrote, “Reese Witherspoon auditioned for I Know What You Did Last Summer but changed her mind and withdrew. Instead, she recommended her then-boyfriend, Ryan Phillippe for the role of Barry.”

Philippe took to the comments to set the record straight and wrote, “Not sure that story is truuuuuue, but it’s very cute.”

Prime Video’s statement likely stemmed from director Jim Gillespie’s interview with Digital Spy in 2017, in which he noted that Reese was offered the role of Julie (which ultimately went to Jennifer Love Hewitt).

According to Jim, Reese declined the role but recommended Ryan, her then-boyfriend, for the role of Barry.

“We actually had made an offer to Reese Witherspoon first off,” he said. “Reese came in and met us, but ultimately didn’t want to do it. But she pointed us to Ryan, funnily enough. They were dating at this time. We asked her who the hottest guy was, in her opinion, and she said Ryan Phillippe.”

The Morning Show actress and Ryan began dating in 1997 and got engaged in 1998. The couple went on to co-star in Cruel Intentions in 1999. They tied the knot in June of the same year.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe welcomed two kids, Ava, 25, and son Deacon, 21. They separated in 2006 and finalized their divorce in 2007.