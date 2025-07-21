Khloe Kardashian celebrates belated birthday with 'favorite people'

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse into her 41 birthday party

Khloe Kardashian has shared a glimpse into her belated 41 birthday party.

The reality TV star, who turned 41 on June 27, had a Care Bears themed party with her “favorite people.”

While Khloe was in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the time of her birthday, she had a belated celebration with close family and friends over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Khloe posted a carousel of photos from her pool party.

The Good American founder was joined by her children, True and Tatum, along with her bestie Malika Haqq, two sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner.

In one of the pictures, Khloe posed alongside Kim, Kourtney and and Kris. Meanwhile, others showed her with her children posting with two mascot-style Care Bears characters.

For her birthday look, Khloe rocked a pink and white Care Bears T-shirt with matching pink cycling shorts and furry sliders.

In the caption, Khloe wrote, “My favorite kind of party with all my favorite people.”

“Thank you @carebears,” the Khloe in Wonderland podcast host added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration.

Kris Jenner, the momager of the Kardashian clan, also dropped a comment, writing, “Love a good Care Bear party!!!”

“This really takes me back. I think I had one of these for you 35 years ago,” she added for Khloe Kardashian.