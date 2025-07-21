 
Billy Corgan reacts to MCR's recent performance

Billy Corgan and the band 'Smashing Pumpkins' humorously react to the latest performance

July 21, 2025

Billy Corgan recently took notice of My Chemical Romance’s performance and responded with humour.

The My Chemical Reaction pleased fans by covering Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 hit Bullet With Butterfly Wings during their Long Live the Black Parade tour stop at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

The surprise cover didn’t go unnoticed, Smashing Pumpkins front-man Billy Corgan and the band reacted in good humour, posting a series of TikTok-inspired memes on Instagram.

The post featured a humorous caption joking about the uncanny resemblance between Corgan and Gerard Way,

“For any MCR fans who may have come here from the cover of ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’—yes, Billy is equally proud of his sons :)”

Last year, MCR gave fans a glimpse of their anniversary plans by headlining the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas where they performed The Black Parade album for the first time in years.

In addition to the tour, MCR also released a deluxe reissue of their 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, which incudes unreleased live tracks from a 2005 BBC Radio 1 session.

