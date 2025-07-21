Brad Pitt's marriage phobia puts Ines de Ramon's dreams on hold

Brad Pitt 'swears he totally loves' Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt, Hollywood’s twice-divorced heartthrob, has hit pause on baby plans with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

According to Radar Online, the 61-year-old American actor and film producer wants to have a baby with his girlfriend Ramon but he is taking a long time to propose and she does not want to plan for a baby until he gives a ring to her.

Insiders claimed, “Ines adores Brad – she'd love to get pregnant with him – but not if he's still dragging his feet on marriage and making excuses why he won't propose.”

They shared, “She gets how he's been burned in his previous marriages, by Angelina (Jolie) in particular, that he'd rather stick to this common-law arrangement.”

Notably, Pitt’s history of failed marriages “doesn't change the fact she's an old-fashioned gal at heart. A formal commitment is important to her, especially if they're looking to add a baby to the mix.”

Also, insiders revealed that body language experts said both the F1 star and Ramon have "a lack of synchronicity. It could suggest very different thinking styles and tastes."

Pitt "swears he totally loves Ines and that he's not doing this to fill the void vacated by his own kids," per the sources.

"But Ines isn't so sure. She adores Brad, but there's a part of her that's getting worn out by the fact everything needs to be on his terms. Bottom line: She needs him to prove how much he cares by at least putting a ring on her finger. And until that happens, she's not on board with baby making,” they noted.