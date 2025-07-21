Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia spills secret about her newborn niece

Sophia Culpo gushes over sister Olivia's baby

Olivia Culpo is getting glowing reviews from her sister, Sophia, who gushed that baby Colette is “a really good baby.”

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the Create & Cultivate Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 19, Sophia, the 28-year-old model, nutritionist, and influencer, talked about her sister Olivia’s first baby, Colette Annalise, whom she welcomed with her husband, Christian McCaffrey, earlier this month.

Reflecting on aunty life, she said, "It's the best! Best. Newborn bubble is just like, oh my God, I just wish I could smell her right now.”

Sophia went on to sing praises of her sister and brother-in-law, stating that they have been “so good” with the sleepless nights since the birth of baby Colette.

The youngest of the Culpo siblings quipped, “I have to say she's a really good baby, knock on wood.”

She revealed that the newborn baby is not having a sound sleep through the night “because she still needs to be eating in those increments, but she's great. She's just a great baby and she's so sweet and I'm just so obsessed with her.”

Moving forward, the reporter asked if Sophia, who has a degree in nutrition from Boston University, has been giving any postpartum nutrition tips to her sister, Sophia, to which she replied, “Yeah, it was so funny. When I was in school, we all got a timeframe as our thesis basically, and mine ended up being maternity. It was when my older sister, Aurora, was pregnant for the first time.”

“So, I actually got to learn a lot more about pregnancy and postpartum than I think some of my other classmates might have, because they might've got geriatric older, younger, pediatric. So, it was really cool for me. So, I love being able to just be that little bit of information for them,” she said.