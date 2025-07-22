DC shares big update on 'Wonder Woman'

DC drops major update on 'Wonder Woman' film

DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran appears serious about starting Wonder Woman from scratch.



As the studio has eyed Ana Nogueira, who is already working on Supergirl and Teen Titans, to write the script, The Wrap reported.

Recently, James clarified a rumour that the film has been fast-tracked. "It’s a priority, but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked,” the director penned on Threads. “Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good.”

Moreover, he also dismissed the speculation surrounding the casting of the movie, saying he is "seeking an actress with a TV-centric résumé," such as Milly Alcock, who had a breakout role in the first season of House of the Dragon.

"I'd never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever," he continued.

"It's all about the casting. I didn't cast Milly because of her past, but because she was the best one for the role. (But we're also not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished.)"

The studio is also exploring the lore of the top DC star as it has previously announced a Wonder Woman-centric series titled Paradise Lost.

It is worth mentioning that Gal Gadot previously took on the character in several films of the now-shelved DCEU.