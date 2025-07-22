Paige DeSorbo admits THIS shocking truth about her influencer origins

Paige DeSorbo reveals truth about her influencer origins

Paige DeSorbo admitted that she 'made it up' that she was a fashion influencer.

During a recent chat at the Create & Cultivate Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 20, the reality star talked about her early career days and rising to fame on Summer House.

"I think I was in a little bit of a different position than other influencers and creators because I started on a reality show, so I knew the date of when it was going to air," the Summer House alum recalled.

The Giggly Squad podcast host went on to say, "I could be a little bit more strategic of when you came to my Instagram, 'What is her thing?' And I didn't have a thing. I just made it up that I was a fashion influencer and I had like 2,000 followers."

"So I give a lot of credit to the creators and influencers who either go viral overnight or have been working at this," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that DeSorbo starred in Bravo's Summer House during season 3.

She recently revealed that she won't be returning back to the eality show for season 10.