Kevin Feige breaks silence over Jonathan Majors MCU firing amid controversy

Kevin Feige reveals real reason Jonathan Majors was fired by Marvel

Kevin Feige has finally broken his silence about the Jonathan Majors controversy and why the Marvel Cinematic Universe pivoted from his character Kang.

The Marvel Studios President addressed the allegations against Major and clarified that his firing wasn’t due to him being found guilty of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in December 2023.

Speaking to the press about the future of the MCU, Kevin claimed that they had been pivoting from the character even before the ruling against Majors and wanted to bring in Dr. Doom as the major villain instead of Kang the Conqueror.

“We had started even before what had happened to the actor happened, we had started to realize that Kang wasn’t big enough, wasn’t Thanos, and that there was only one character that could be that, because he was that in the comics for decades and decades,” Kevin explained to reporters, via THR.

“Because of the Fox acquisition, we finally had it, and it was Dr. Doom. So we had started talking about Dr. Doom even before we officially pivoted from Kang,” he continued.

“And in fact, I had started talking with Robert [Downey Jr.] about this audacious idea before Ant-Man 3 even came out. It was a long plan that we had, to take one of our greatest characters and utilize one of our greatest actors,” Kevin Feige added.