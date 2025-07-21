 
Geo News

Mariah Carey excites fans with new album in seven years

Mariah Carey announced her latest album, a follow up to her 2018’s ‘Caution’

Geo tv
|

July 21, 2025

Mariah Carey makes album comeback after almost a decade

Mariah Carey just announced her newest album, Here For It All.

Set for release on September 26, the project, which will include her previously launched single, Type Dangerous, will be her first in seven years, after 2018’s Caution.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the diva posted a teaser clip with caption, "Here For It All [butterfly emoji] My new album out 9/26 [butterfly emoji] Pre-order now!"

Just a day ago from this announcement, Mariah posted a video that celebrated all her albums, starting from her 1990 self-titled debut LP, MC1 till Caution.

At the end of the 37-second video montage, the Emotions hitmaker displayed the text "MC16", and on X, the clip showed the title "MC16 - Announcement Tomorrow."

The reveal of Here For It All also comes a day after she previewed the new single, Sugar Sweet, giving a peak into the song, featuring lyrics, "Imma keep it nice, Imma keep it neat, Imma keep it sugar, Imma keep it sweet.”

It is also pertinent to mention that in June, Mariah achieved a major career milestone, with her 1995 track, Fantasy, being streamed by over 500 million people on Spotify.

Fantasy was the artist’s ninth Number One single on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart upon release, and it spent eight weeks at the top.

