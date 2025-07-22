 
Justin Bieber gets honest about sobriety

July 22, 2025

For quite some time, Justin Bieber has sparked health concerns from his use of marijuana and displaying it on social media.

Now, in a recent post, he appears to address his drug use subtly. Without any caption, the Baby hitmaker posted a clip of rapper DMX in a 2013 episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life.

In the interview, he refused to be sober when he was asked about living clean. “No weed, no drinking, nothing? Why would I?” was his response, as he added, “I think I’m exactly where I need to be with God.”

Regardless of what Justin seemed to convey from the clip, concerns for his health hit a level where the Canadian singer’s rep had to issue a statement, stating, “The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true."

In the meantime, Justin has recently dropped his new album Swag and Cash Cobain. He served as a producer. Cobain recalled making the album.

“We were chopping it up since then, and then one day, he was in New York and he was like, ‘Yo, pull up on me,’” he noted. We were in this big apartment, there were a lot of people there."

He added, "He had a studio in his living room, there were a few other musicians and writers there and we were sitting in a circle on the couches."

"He had this microphone, they were playing a beat, and he was vocalizing, and he asked me if I had anything for that. I started harmonizing, mumbling, just coming up with ideas. We were recording everything," Cash concluded.

