Jason Momoa raves about son in 'Dune: Part Three'

Jason Momoa reflects on his son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, who is set to appear in 'Dune: Part Three'

July 22, 2025

In the Dune franchise, Jason Momoa played Duncan Idaho. Moreover, in his forthcoming installment, his son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, will also appear in the role of Leto II.

Appearing on the premiere of Apple TV+’s Chief of War in Kapolei, Hawaii, he gushed about his teenage son landing a role in the film series in which he starred.

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for,” he added. “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

The See star continued, “You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age.”

“There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on ‘Baywatch’ at 19. He’s 16 and holding shit down with Denis Villeneuve.”

“We raised him beautiful. We raised our children… It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves… That is what he is. He’s very confident,” Jason concluded.

Dune: Part Three is currently in production and is set to be released on December 18, 2026.

