Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunite on and off screen for new film

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson back in action with new film

Dawson's Creek alums Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson stepped back into the spotlight this Monday after years of separate careers.

The former real-life couple were spotted walking the streets of New York in the evening, appearing to be deep in conversation.

In one paparazzi shot, Holmes, 46, animatedly gestured while chatting with Jackson, 47, who leaned casually against a railing.

The reunion appears to be work-related as Holmes is writing and directing a new film trilogy titled Happy Hours, starring the pair.

Holmes also made it official in an Instagram post, announcing their latest collaboration.

Happy Hours follows two adults navigating the complex terrain of love, careers, family, and reconnection. Described as a “character-driven dramedy,” the film explores the emotional journey of young lovers who reunite later in life, with themes of shared joy, heartbreak, and resilience.

This marks Holmes’ latest behind-the-camera project, following her work on Alone Together (2022) and Rare Objects (2023).

Holmes and Jackson shot to fame in the late ‘90s as Joey and Pacey on Dawson’s Creek, the WB hit that ran from 1998 to 2003. The pair also dated off-screen from 1998 to 1999 during the show’s early seasons.

Holmes then married Tom Cruise, 63, in 2006 and split in 2012. They share a 19-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. The actress dated Jamie Foxx between 2015 and 2019 after the divorce and was later linked to Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Bobby Wooten III.

Meanwhile, Jackson married actress Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019, with whom he welcomed now-5-year-old daughter Juno before splitting in 2023. The actor went on to date Lupita Nyong'o and was later spotted out with Nastassja Roberts.