Orlando Bloom makes rare remark on parenting journey

Orlando Bloom shares how his childhood shaped his parenting

Orlando Bloom got candid about his parenting journey and how he has learned to become a better parent.

In a recent chat on Oprah Winfrey's The Oprah Podcast, the 48-year-old actor talked about how working through his childhood shaped his parenting.

One notable thing Bloom mentioned that he follows is the Hoffman process, which, according to him, helps in identifying toxic behaviour, bad mood, and other things that were unconsciously conditioned in childhood.

"I think my job as a parent now is to allow my children to grow without getting in their way," he told Winfrey via People. "It's sort of like don't get in the way of anyone else's journey. Don't let anyone get in the way of your journey, and just be grateful for the opportunities that are presented to you, and see the challenges of the dynamic that are in front of you as an opportunity for you to grow."

"I'm not saying I'm perfect. It's not easy at all, but it is something that without the Hoffman process, I don't think I could say I would have understood," Bloom shared. "I think I could have been easily triggered."

The Lord of the Rings star went on to say, "Now, even if I am and if we come across a situation that we're in conflict about [something], I can take a step back."

"I can let some time pass and then we can re-engage in a conversation where I'm looking at everything from his perspective whilst trying to lay in my thinking without it overwhelming or getting in the way of his process," the dad of two added.

It is pertinent to mention that Bloom shares four-year-old daughter Daisy with pop star Katy Perry and his son Flynn with his ex-wife, model and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr.