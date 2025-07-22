 
Geo News

Jessica Alba shares rare snap with son Hayes

The actress is mom to daughters Honor, Haven, and a son, Hayes

|

July 22, 2025

Jessica Alba is spending some quality time with her youngest one a she enjoys her “mom life.”

The Fantastic Four actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July, to share some rare snaps with her son Hayes.

In the candid post, the mom of three shared glimpses into her recent outing with her seven-year-old son.

In the first snap of the carousel, Alba shared a her selfie, the second photo featured Hayes making a goofy face for the picture while using a mobile.

The last picture showed the sweet duo of mother and son posing for a selfie.

"Mom life is the best life,” she wrote in the caption, expressing her gratitude for being a mother to her kids.

It is pertinent to mention that, along with Hayes, Alba is also mom to two daughters, Honor and Haven. She shares all her kids with estranged husband Cash Warren.

This post came after the Trigger Warning actress also posted snaps with her 17-year-old daughter, Honor, enjoying a getaway together.

This marked Alba’s second outing with her kids on her social media within a week, indicating she loves to spend time with her kids as she mentions in the caption.

