Suki Waterhouse posts rare glimpse of her, Robert Pattinson's baby girl

Suki Waterhouse gave a rare glimpse into her life as a mom

The singer took to her Instagram account on Monday, July 21, and posted a series of snaps showcasing different parts of her life lately.

In the candid post, along with several snaps, she also posted a heartwarming photo with her daughter, whom she shares with fiance Robert Pattinson.

The picture was taken from behind, in which Waterhouse can be seen holding her daughter close to her chest while the mother-daughter duo watched sunset, which appears to be a balcony of a hotel from a beachy getaway.

It is pertinent to mention that Pattinson and Waterhouse welcomed their daughter in March 2024. The pair has not revealed the name and face of their baby daughter yet.

Moreover, the My Fun singer and the Mickey 17 actor have been engaged since December 2023.

In a previous interview on Today, Waterhouse shared a silly thing she and her fiancé Pattinson, do every day while speaking about her parenthood journey.

"I think just getting the baby. We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool," Waterhouse revealed at the time.

"That's just always the most fun. End of the day, 5 p.m., we all get in the pool and be silly. It's amazing," she noted.