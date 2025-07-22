Jennifer Lopez reacts to questions about brand

Jennifer Lopez responds to fans' questions about her brand

JLo Beauty is a brand founded by Jennifer Lopez, and fans have several questions about it.

In a recent post, the On the Floor hitmaker addressed them. The clip shows the Grammy-nominated singer’s bathroom, where she responds to a fan who asked if she actually uses her products.

"I've been diving into everything that you guys have been saying about JLo Beauty," the 55-year-old said.

Another pointed question she took head-on was “Do you use this every day or just when the cameras are on?"

“That's funny because I'm standing in my actual bathroom right now. No, I use it. I use it every day,” she said with a laugh.

In response to a complaint that her products are "too expensive," she responded. "Listen, I get it. Your skin is something that you have to show up with every single day."

"So, if there is a little bit of splurge in you, I would say do it on skincare, without a doubt," the Mother star added.

Reflecting on her brand, Jennifer said in a previous interview, "I think I've been thinking about it for about 20 years. Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often."

"It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking," she noted.

Jennifer launched JLo Beauty in 2021 with eight products. Since then, it has introduced new products, including the Beso Balm Lip Mask.