Lady Gaga goes barefaced for surprise Las Vegas stage

Lady Gaga goes makeup-free at Las Vegas concert

Lady Gaga took the stage without makeup and dramatic costumes at a recent concert in Las Vegas.

In viral clips from her mid-July shows, the Grammy-winning artist stepped up for a performance of How Bad Do U Want Me barefaced. The encore started backstage with the pop icon wiping her glam-free face with a towel before heading into the spotlight.

The stepping away from her usual avant-garde looks isn't new for Gaga. At the 2023 Oscars, she similarly ditched her Versace gown for a T-shirt and jeans and removed her smokey makeup and bold red lipstick on-camera to perform her nominated Top Gun: Maverick track Hold My Hand.

The Las Vegas performances follow the release of Mayhem, her latest album dropped in March. While she hadn't initially planned to tour beyond Singapore, Gaga told fans on Instagram that the overwhelming response to Mayhem changed her mind.

Now, she’s taking the show global, with dates scheduled across North America and Europe—including New York City, Chicago, London, and Milan—before wrapping with four final shows in Tokyo in January 2026.