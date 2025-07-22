‘Ted Lasso' season 4 first look out now as production begins

‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 officially under production

Apple TV+ has confirmed that shooting on the fourth season of the sports comedy series Ted Lasso has begun in Kansas City.

The update came Monday with an official first look, featuring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jeremy Swift.

"We’re not in Richmond anymore. Ted Lasso Season 4 is now in production," Apple TV teased in the caption.

Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt are also returning as original cast members.

In addition, new cast members for the series include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern as the forthcoming season will focus on women's team. Grant Feely will take over the role of Henry Lasso, Ted’s son.

The official logline for season 4 states, “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, Lawrence, and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

For season 4, series star Sudeikis executive produces alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, and newcomer Jack Burditt, who joins under a new overall deal with Apple TV+. Writers Goldstein, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Bill Wrubel, and Leanne Bowen are also on board as executive producers.

No release date has been announced yet for Ted Lasso Season 4.