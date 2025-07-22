Original 'Fantastic Four' star showers new cast with support

Original 'Fantastic Four' star gushes about the reboot

Michael Chiklis, who played the role of The Thing in Fantastic Four, has recently shown a support to new cast members of the reboot.

Taking it to his X account, which was previously known as Twitter, to share his excitement for the forthcoming Marvel’s action movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

“I want to thank everyone for all the Fantastic Four love this last couple of months during the run up to the new F4 flick,” the Hollywood actor began by writing.

“Speaking of which, I want to wish the cast and crew of First Steps the best of luck and success. I admire these actors and look forward to seeing them take on these iconic roles,” he added.

The main cast of the Matt Shakman's directorial movie includes Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Queen, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and John Malkovich as the villain, Red Ghost.

Previously, the director told the Variety that he felt 'heartbreaking' for including Malkovich in the ending of the movie.

“There were a lot of things that ultimately ended up hitting the cutting room floor,” he noted. “When we were building a ’60s retro-future world, introducing all of these villains, introducing these four main characters as a group, as well as individually, introducing the idea of a child.”

“There was a lot of stuff to balance in this movie and some things had to go ultimately in terms of shaping the film for its final version,” the director concluded.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in cinemas on July 24, 2025.