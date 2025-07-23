Tia Mowry breaks silence after being slammed for calling herself 'single mom'

Tia Mowry has finally addressed the backlash she received for calling herself a "single mom."

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum posted several videos and photos of herself with her two kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

"Why do I get backlash for calling myself a single mom?" the 47-year-old actress wrote over her sultry selfie.

The next slide shows Tia's feet walking in the sand.

"Family can look different than what we imagined and still be full of love, stability, and joy," she penned over the video. "This is my truth."

In another video, the Tia & Tamera star brushes her daughter's hair.

"For me, in my household, I am SINGLE. I don't have a partner, so I'm holding it down for everyone at home. I'm the only parent present day to day," the proud mother wrote over the clip.

In the last slide, Tia penned, "Happy, healthy families come in many forms. Different doesn't mean broken. We are family, regardless."

For those unversed, Tia called it quits with ex Cory Hardrict in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage.

The exes share two kids - son Cree Taylor Hardrict, 14, and daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, 7.