'Euphoria' ropes in Hans Zimmer for season 3 score

Hans Zimmer to make score for 'Euphoria' S3

Hans Zimmer, an Academy-winning composer, will make the score for season three of Euphoria with Labrinth, who worked on the score of the previous two seasons.



“It’s an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson,” the Dune composer said in a press release.

“Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music,” it added.

Similarly, Labrinth also shared a statement, “Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x.”

Sam Levinson, who created the series, also shared his reaction, “It’s a true honor to be working alongside Hans. I wrote this season to the score of ‘Interstellar’ and ‘True Romance.’ So he’s been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning."

“I’m really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights," he added.

Season three of Euphoria is currently under production, following a long delay, with a release date anticipated for 2026.