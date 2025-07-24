Klay Thompson gushes over Megan Thee Stallion's influence in his life

Klay Thompson gets candid about golf date with Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson is counting his blessings since dating Megan Thee Stallion.

The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard, 35, was out on a nine-hole golf course with the rapper, 30, on Wednesday, which she documented on Instagram and TikTok.

The video begins with the rapper revealing that Thompson had thoughtfully shopped for her golf outfit at Academy Sports + Outdoors, picking out two options.

She ultimately wore a pink athletic skirt with a white tee—his suggestion—while he sported black shorts, a baby blue collared shirt, and a hat that read “Protect your energy.”

In the video, Thompson is seen doting on Megan, admiring the outfit he picked for her. “You even got the cute shoes on and the shirt. I did well,” he said proudly, beaming as she modeled her look. “I’m really proud of myself.”

Their chemistry was on full display as they rode in a golf cart, searched for balls together, and shared a kiss by the lake. Thompson even jokingly called himself “Tiger Woods,” later declaring Megan his “good luck charm.”

The video ended with the NBA star saying, “Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits.”

The couple first sparked dating rumours in early July when Megan posted a photo featuring Thompson in the background. They confirmed the romance on July 16, stepping out hand-in-hand at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.