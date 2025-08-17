Sterling K. Brown reveals his children have not taken after his temper

Photo: Sterling K. Brown shares how son is better person than him

Sterling K. Brown has opened up about a painful moment in his family and how his teenage son handled it with grace.

As per a new report of POEPLE Magazine, the This Is Us alum recently spoke at a roundtable for season 2 of his Hulu series, Paradise.

During this chat, he reflected on his different temperament compared to his children, Amaré and Andrew.

“I look at my children now," he began and added, "My children have never been in a fight. The 14-year-old or the 9-year-old.”

The three-time Emmy winner went on to share, “And it's interesting, because there's an intense part of me that they don't seem to have.”

Brown, then, recounted a troubling incident Andrew faced during a soccer game.

“My 14-year-old was in a soccer game where a young boy spat on him, and he saw the spit and he walks up to the ref and he goes, ‘Ref, this dude just spat on me.’ And the ref was like, ‘I didn't see it, so I can't do anything about it,’” he recalled.

“Then afterwards, the young man came up to him and called him the N-word and just kind of kept it going,” Brown continued and added, “And my son didn't tell me until after the game.”

Brown even admitted that his initial reaction was far less restrained than his son’s.

“I was like, ‘Yo, man, how come we didn't beat his a**?’ And he was like, ‘Because that wouldn't have solved anything. He already did what he was going to do. The ref didn't respond to it or whatnot. So I didn't want to make you any more upset, which is why I didn't tell you until after the game.’”

The proud dad concluded, “So he's a more evolved person than me. I would've beat his a**!”