'Nobody Wants This' creator gets up close and honest about new season

'Nobody Wants This' creator warn fans about 'Nobody Wants This' season 2

The cast of Nobody Wants This have just shed some light on what they hope fans are prepared for, as season 2 approaches.

At the Television Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival in LA the trio had the series creator over, Erin Foster, alongside Kristen Bell, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn.

According to Variety he said, “Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) are now at a place in their relationship for Season 2 where they’re asking each other different questions.”

For those unversed with the series, it follows the life of two people from completely different backgrounds. One agnostic, and the other religious.

From twists to turns to complex cultural moments, challenges, and also struggles to keep the relationship going, the story is based on true events, and is inspired by the real-life love story of its creator Erin Foster with his partner Simon Tikhman.

The creator didn’t end there and instead added too that, “Everyone’s been in the first couple months of a relationship, and everyone’s past the threshold where you ask if you and your partner are going to dinner with each other’s families or if you are going to cohabitate with one another. There’s all of these teeny, tiny things that link you closer to someone else.”

Right after that, Jackie jumped in and promised for season two, “We delve a lot deeper into everybody, because we have more time to do that. I think Esther is realizing in Season 2 that she wants to have a good time like Noah and Joanne, and to not have self-imposed bad time.”