Joyce DeWitt makes rare revelation about John Ritter's son Jason

Photo: Joyce DeWitt shares when John Ritter's son Jason made Hollywood debut

Jason Ritter reportedly made his Hollywood debut alongside his father when he was just a child.

Reportedly, this came much earlier than fans might think, long before his breakout roles and even before he could form full sentences.

As per a new report of PEOPLE Magazine, the 45-year-old actor, son of the late John Ritter and Nancy Morgan, actually appeared on his dad’s beloved sitcom Three’s Company back in the early ’80s, though most people missed it.

Photo: John Ritter with son Jason Ritter

For those unversed, John Ritter passed away in 2003 at age 54 from an aortic dissection, shared four children, namely Jason, Carly, Tyler, and Noah, 26.

At a recent Southfork Experience: Three’s Company panel, John’s costar Joyce DeWitt revealed the surprising cameo during a conversation about the show’s playful opening credits.

“Our director, Dave Powers, was just shooting from the cuff when we would go on location to shoot the credits,” DeWitt explained.

“There was a rough draft, but not really a game plan," she added while noting, "Davey was just grabbing anybody and everyone to throw into those credits.”

“In my credit, where I'm down and this little boy toddles in—that's Jason Ritter, John's first child,” DeWitt shared.

“The Jason Ritter that you see on TV all the time, that was his film premiere. His little overall butt walking up to me,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opening sequence ran at the start of episodes during seasons six through eight of the hit sitcom, which starred John as Jack Tripper alongside DeWitt and the late Suzanne Somers.