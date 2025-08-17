Gal Gadot blows the lid off 'Snow White's unimpressive box office outcome

Gal Gadot breaks silence on 'Snow White's weak box office performance

Gal Gadot recently got candid and opened up about her disappointment regarding the Snow White remake’s lackluster box office turnout.

The 40-year-old actress went to The A Talks, where she admitted she was “disappointed” with Snow White’s underwhelming box office result and it was partly due to Hollywood’s pressure to "speak against Israel” during the ongoing conflict with Palestine.

Voicing her thoughts, Gadot, who played the Evil Queen in the film, said, “You know, this happens a lot in various industries, including Hollywood. There’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel. And, you know, it happened.”

She added, “I can always explain and try to give context about what’s happening here. And I always do that. But in the end, people make their own decisions. And I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn’t do well at the box office. But that’s how it goes. You win some, you lose some.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Snow White, which was released on March 21, 2025, had an ensemble cast, such as Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan.