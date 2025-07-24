'Wednesday' producers leaves fans thrilled with major announcement

'Wednesday' producers reveals exciting news for fans

Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for the third season before releasing season 2.

In a joint statement, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Miller, said, "It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe — one deadpan quip at a time.”

Sharing what fans can expect from season 3, they continued, “We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets — and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt.”

The main cast returning for season 2 includes Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Moosa Mostafa.

Referring to upcoming season 2, the statement concluded, “Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.”

The season 2 will continue to explore Wednesday Addams' life in Nevermore Academy with a focus on her psychic vision, her family’s relationship and new danger.

Following this, Gough told Tudum, “Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.”

“We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3,” Miller concluded.

Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts on Netflix, with Part 1 premiering on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 following on September 3, 2025.