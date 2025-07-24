Winona Ryder confesses stalking Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Photo: Winona Ryder recalls finding love with Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Winona Ryder is no stranger to eccentric romantic tales, but her latest confession might just be the most endearingly bizarre yet.

In a candid chat with ELLE UK, Winona, who is happily settled these days with green-fashion entrepreneur Scott Mackinlay Hahn, recalled their love story.

Reportedly, a mistaken identity made them cross paths.

“He thought I was Milla Jovovich when we met at the Black Swan premiere,” she laughed.

“I thought it was the most charming thing in the world.”

Within no time, Winona decided to take the reins of her destiny with current beau.

“I tracked down his number and called him. I was very direct. I was like, ‘Listen, do you want to go on a date?’” she admitted stalking him and making the bold move.

More than a decade later, the couple is still going strong and reportedly getting married is also on their bucket list.

“We hope to marry soon,” the Stranger Thinsg star shared, adding that while kids once crossed her mind, life had other plans.

“There was a time that I was really thinking about it, but I hadn’t met Scott,” she concluded.

During the same chat, Winona opened up about a long-standing crush on the legendary Christopher Walken, now 82.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Winona said, “He gave me a rotisserie chicken,” she recalled with a nostalgic smile adding, “I kept the carcass for a long time.”