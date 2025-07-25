Jennifer Lopez shares insights into her grand birthday celebration

Jennifer Lopez offers glimpse of her 56th birthday bash

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating herself as she marked her 56th birthday on July 24.

The music icon took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her birthday celebrations in Antalya, Turkey, with a series of photos and videos.

“BirthDAY Antalya, Turkey,” Lopez captioned the post. “What a gift you all are! Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes.”

One of the snaps showed the On the Floor hitmaker flaunting a makeup-free face and posing in front of camera wearing stripped blue and white button-down shirt.

Moreover, Lopez’s birthday recap included a full-glam selfie complete with a smokey eye, contoured cheeks, nude lips, tousled and blonde curls. The multi-talented icon was all draped in a white robe.

In a festive video, Lopez could be seen dancing while people in her surrounding were seen cheering her up.

Her longtime friend and manager, Benny Medina, also appeared in the clip as he wished her a “Happy Birthday” on the microphone over the music.

Moreover, in one of the snap, she also showed her towering three-tier cake, decorated with pink and white icing, and a sparkling 'J. Lo' topper.

Following her post on Instagram account, fans and followers from around the world filled her comments section with love, and heartfelt wishes.