Ethan Slater breaks silence on how 'Wicked' altered his life forever

By
Areeba Sheikh
July 25, 2025

Ethan Slater recently got candid about his Wicked journey and revealed how greatly it impacted his life.

On Wednesday, July 23, the 33-year-old American actor and singer attended San Diego Comic-Con for the reveal of new LEGO® Wicked sets.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the event, Slater opened up about the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical and book series Wicked and how his role of Boq Woodsman has impacted his personal and professional lives.

He said, “It’s a hard question to think about how it's impacted my career, because it's all sort of like ongoing, one foot in front of the other.”

The Intervenors star went on to note that his experience in the world of Wicked is not over yet, as he is reprising his role in the forthcoming Wicked: For Good.

“It's been a big part of making those childhood dreams come true. I saw Wicked on Broadway with my, I think, fifth-grade class. We went on a school trip before the Tonys. It just opened, and we went, and I saw it, and that was one of the first shows that I saw,” Slater admitted.

“And then I brought my niece to see it for her ninth birthday. I got to see it again with new eyes, and see what it must have felt like for me to see that. And so it's been such a huge part of me to now be a part of it, to be a part of Wicked, that's changed my life in a huge way,” he quipped.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Wicked: For Good is scheduled to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

