Ozzy Osbourne's final moments filmed for documentary

Ozzy Osbourne’s final moments to come on-screen

Ozzy Osbourne’s final moments might just be shared with his fans on-screen.

The 76-year-old rock legend, who shockingly passed away on Tuesday following a long battle with Parkinson’s and other health complications had filmed a documentary with his wife, Sharon, Home To Roost, capturing their move back to the UK after living in the US for 20 years as per their son, Jack.

Jack also told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine that his father had finished an autobiography called Last Rites, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

The 39-year-old also did an interview with his dad before he passed away and spoke of working as a co-producer on an upcoming biopic about the Prince of Darkness.

He said: “Right now it’ll take place over the Sabbath era and early 1980s. We’re definitely going for a more adult rating for the film.

“This is by no means going to be a fluff piece. Right now we’re going through a rewrite with Craig Borten, who wrote [Matthew McConaughey-starring] Dallas Buyers Club,” Jack added.

It is pertinent to mention that Ozzy Osbourne’s death was announced by his family in a statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

"We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis,” the statement concluded.