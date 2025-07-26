'Happy Gilmore 2' creator Adam Sandler doubles down on Travis Kelce remark

'Happy Gilmore 2' creator Adam Sandler shares honest thoughts about Travis Kelce

Adam Sandler is all praise for Travis Kelce’s Happy Gilmore 2 cameo and thinks the NFL star is poised for success as an actor.

"Travis is honestly, he came in, he hung out with us a couple days. He was just a great, great actor," Sandler told Entertainment Weekly.

In the comedy sequel, Sandler’s Happy once again attempts to get out of a rut. Kelce plays a rude waiter who fires Oscar, a bus boy played by Bad Bunny.

Later, Happy tells Oscar to imagine his happy place. Oscar then imagines taking revenge from the waiter by tying him and slathering him with honey to be attacked by a bear.

Sandler praised Kelce's work ethic and his personality. He also noted that if the Kansas City Chiefs star wants to be an actor, he’ll likely be a superstar.

"He showed up literally the day after a game and he had to take his shirt off — I think it was the first day he was there — and he takes his shirt off and goes, 'Oh, I got a bruise from yesterday, I think,'" the Grown Ups actor recalled

He revealed that Kelce had "a massive bruise on his back" but was "just a stud about it."

Sandler continued, "He's like, 'That was nothing, that happens.' But what a guy. He's funny, just great personality. Just somebody that you'd want to hang out with all day long, and that he feels like he's your buddy. He feels like he will protect you. He feels like he's going to be nice to your family. He's got everything."

“And as an actor, swear to God, he could be a superstar if he wanted to do that," Adam Sandler predicted.