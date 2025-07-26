Photo: Denise Welch struggled to stay tight lipped after Taylor Swift, Matty Healy's split?

Denise Welch reportedly will not be keeping quiet anymore especially when it comes to her son Matty Healy’s highly publicized split from Taylor Swift.

As fans will be aware, the 67-year-old Loose Women star appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, July 24, where she took obvious jibes at Taylor Swift while discussing Tortured Poets Department album.

For those unversed, this record is widely speculated to be inspired by the pop star’s brief but buzzy 2023 romance with Healy.

Photo: Taylor Swift embracing Denise Welch while she was still dating Matty Healy

Though Denise kept things relatively measured during the interview, a source close to the family told Us Weekly that her comments were anything but random.

“Denise is still Matty’s mum at the end of the day, and it was bloody hard for her to stay quiet during the whole ordeal,” the insider shared.

They also added, “Now that time has gone by, she’s saying what she can because she knows that her son got hurt.”

Describing the period after songbird and the musician’s breakup as “terrible” for the Coronation Street alum, the source added, “You can’t blame a mum for standing up for her child.”

“It’s a horrible thing to have the most famous person in the world saying that your son broke her heart when it was the other way around — and then you can’t even defend yourself,” the insider continued.

As for the viral moment where Denise joked about being a “mother-in-law,” the source clarified, “She’s saying the mother-in-law stuff because that’s where Matty thought it was headed. She’s entitled to her opinion,” after which they moved on to a new topic.