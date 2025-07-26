 
Geo News

Aaron Phypers makes vile accusations about Denise Richards

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards last month

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 26, 2025

Photo: Aaron Phypers claims Denise Richards cheated on him
Photo: Aaron Phypers claims Denise Richards cheated on him

Aaron Phypers has broken silence following his split from Denise Richards. 

As per the newest report of Page Six, Aaron isn’t holding back and has shared his side of the story in a new letter.

In a newly surfaced letter, dated shortly after he filed for divorce on July 7, Phypers claimed that Denise Richards had an ongoing affair with Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test instructor, Rudy Reyes. 

The 49-year-old wrote, “Privately, I’ve wrestled with the painful truth: that Denise has been involved in an ongoing affair with her ‘Special Forces’ instructor, Rudy Reyes — something I confronted her about earlier this year.”

According to him, the actress initially pleaded with him to stay, insisting it was “nothing” and that she “only loved” him. 

However, Aaron said he later discovered more explicit evidence. 

“She denied it all — even the explicit messages I found,” he added and noted, “Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Aaron Phypers further claimed the alleged affair came to light in April when he checked Denise Richards’ phone and found over “100 s** texts” that included photos, videos and details of multiple alleged hookups.

Billy Joel reveals his ex-wife Katie Lee once gave him THIS ultimatum video
Billy Joel reveals his ex-wife Katie Lee once gave him THIS ultimatum
'Happy Gilmore 2' director reveals honest reaction to major death in movie
'Happy Gilmore 2' director reveals honest reaction to major death in movie
Hailey Bieber vibes high after sharing smooch with husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber vibes high after sharing smooch with husband Justin Bieber
Did Chris Martin cheat on Gwyneth Paltrow?
Did Chris Martin cheat on Gwyneth Paltrow?
Pedro Pascal pays tribute to 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' family
Pedro Pascal pays tribute to 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' family
After Gwyneth Paltrow, Astronomer eying Dakota Johnson?
After Gwyneth Paltrow, Astronomer eying Dakota Johnson?
'Happy Gilmore 2' creator Adam Sandler doubles down on Travis Kelce remark video
'Happy Gilmore 2' creator Adam Sandler doubles down on Travis Kelce remark
Helen Mirren turns 80 as she celebrates milestone
Helen Mirren turns 80 as she celebrates milestone