Aaron Phypers makes vile accusations about Denise Richards

Photo: Aaron Phypers claims Denise Richards cheated on him

Aaron Phypers has broken silence following his split from Denise Richards.

As per the newest report of Page Six, Aaron isn’t holding back and has shared his side of the story in a new letter.

In a newly surfaced letter, dated shortly after he filed for divorce on July 7, Phypers claimed that Denise Richards had an ongoing affair with Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test instructor, Rudy Reyes.

The 49-year-old wrote, “Privately, I’ve wrestled with the painful truth: that Denise has been involved in an ongoing affair with her ‘Special Forces’ instructor, Rudy Reyes — something I confronted her about earlier this year.”

According to him, the actress initially pleaded with him to stay, insisting it was “nothing” and that she “only loved” him.

However, Aaron said he later discovered more explicit evidence.

“She denied it all — even the explicit messages I found,” he added and noted, “Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Aaron Phypers further claimed the alleged affair came to light in April when he checked Denise Richards’ phone and found over “100 s** texts” that included photos, videos and details of multiple alleged hookups.