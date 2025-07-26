 
Did Chris Martin cheat on Gwyneth Paltrow?

Chris Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow before she started dating Dakota Johnson

July 26, 2025

More than a decade after their split, new speculation has revived an old question: Did Chris Martin cheat on Gwyneth Paltrow? 

The rumors, long unproven, resurfaced after Paltrow appeared in a video revealing she had been temporarily hired by the Astronomer company, just days after Coldplay’s camera scandal involving Martin made headlines.

In the video, Paltrow appeared upbeat as she confirmed her short-term collaboration with the tech company, sparking online chatter. 

Fans quickly connected the timing to the Coldplay controversy, where a backstage camera incident led to questions about Martin’s behavior. 

Some interpreted Astronomer’s decision to bring on Paltrow as a subtle dig at Martin, fueling talk that the former couple’s divorce may have involved more than just “conscious uncoupling.”

The couple, married from 2003 to 2014 and parents to two children, maintained a united front during their separation. 

Both have praised each other publicly over the years, with Paltrow calling Martin “like a brother” and Martin steering clear of any negative commentary.

Despite persistent rumors and renewed intrigue, there has never been any credible evidence of infidelity.

Close sources maintain their split was due to personal differences, not a cheating scandal.

