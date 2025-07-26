Holly Willoughby 'eager' to beat Phillip Schofield in major comeback

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield plotting their separate onscreen return

The former This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are planning their separate onscreen comebacks.

The duo's friendship ended in May 2023 after Phillip resigned from This Morning following “an unwise but not illegal affair” with male colleague and Holly left the TV show after a kidnap and murder plot against her came to light.

Now, Closer Magazine reported that Holly is planning a big onscreen comeback. On the other hand, Phillip is also preparing his return.

The sources revealed that the TV’s golden girl is eager to beat Phillip by making the move first.

The source said, “There’s a lot of speculation that Phil is planning a big comeback of his own soon and that’s why Holly wants to make her move first.”

“If she waits and comes back after him, people are likely to suggest she’s simply reacting to that. Holly wants to be seen and regarded as a presenter in her own right,” they added.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Phillip Schofield made some digs at Holly Willoughby in his Channel 5 show, Cast Away after stepping away from This Morning.

The insider stated, “She doesn’t want Phil to get away with coming back with a show that might eclipse her return.”

“Her time working with Phil is in the past and she now wants to focus on carving out an exciting new future for her and her family,” they added.