Hailey Bieber vibes high after sharing smooch with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber recently posted a candid moment she shared with husband Justin Bieber

Syeda Zahra Furqan
July 26, 2025

Hailey Bieber, who shares one son with Justin Bieber, seemingly has been all about the good vibes lately.

Right after sharing a capture in which she kissed her husband Justin Bieber, the Rhode founder shared another lively glimpse via her latest Instagram Story.

For those unversed, Hailey and Justin married in 2018 with a civil ceremony, followed by a star-studded celebration in 2019.

Taking to her official social media handle, the businesswoman gave followers a sneak peek at what looked like a high-energy night out, possibly linked to a Spotify event.

In the photo, snapped about 11 hours ago, the mother of one is caught mid-action, appearing to swing a bag over her head with playful flair.

She was dressed in a sleek, dark-hued, figure-hugging outfit that adds to the moment’s drama.

On the othe side, another guest dressed in lighter colors can be seen. However, Hailey’s remained the main character there with her charming energy.

The scene unfolds on what looks like a green turf floor, hinting at a uniquely curated or themed venue for the evening.

