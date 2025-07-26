Helen Mirren turns 80 as she celebrates milestone

Helen Mirren celebrates her birthday as she turns 80

Helen Mirren has turned 80th birthday as she celebrates her birthday; her six-decade career is what made her an "acting queen."



Her real name was Ilyena Lydia Vasilievna Mirono, born to a Russian-born father and Scottish mother in London in 1945.

The actress began her career on stage at the age of 18, where she played Cleopatra in a 1988 production at the National Theatre, starring Alan Rickman.

In her credits, the Red star played the onscreen character of both Queens Elizabeth, making her the only actor to portray them.

Playing versatile roles throughout her career, Helen bagged two Emmys and three Bafta awards.

The 80-year-old also has a striking opinion on the roles women played in Hollywood. Recently, she took a hit at James Bond, saying the franchise is extremely “sexist."

“I have to say I was never a great ward (of Bond),” the Prime Suspect star said. “I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan. I mean, oh my god. Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything, and I think he’s fabulous in MobLand."

"But he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person," she added.

“The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond," the 1923 star noted.

"The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism. Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been," she added.

"And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous."

“So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world," Helen concluded.