Kris Jenner marks mom Mary Jo's 91st birthday with lengthy note

Kris Jenner shares sweet wish for mom Mary Jo at 91st birthday

Kris Jenner is making sure her mom knows how special she is.

On her 91st birthday, Mary Jo received a heartwarming birthday wish from daughter Kris.

Taking to Instagram, Kris wrote, "Happy birthday to my mommy MJ!!!"

“You are truly the heart and soul of our family... the most incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother we could ever dream of," she gushed.

"Your strength, elegance, wit, and wisdom have shaped who we all are, and I am endlessly grateful for every lesson, every laugh, and every memory we've shared together," Kris wrote, praising her mom.

"You've taught me what it means to be a strong woman, to work hard, to be kind, generous, to lead with love, and to never lose your sense of humor no matter what life throws your way," she continued.

"Thank you for being my rock all of these years, through every moment. You have always been my biggest cheerleader and confidant... You are forever my role model and I'm blessed beyond words to call you my mommy," Kris concluded.

Kris' mom Mary Jo is considered the original matriarch of the Kardashian family and is held in high regard by her grandkids Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and Robert Kardashian Jr.

Mary Jo welcomed Kris Jenner at the age of 20 with her second husband Robert Houhgton.