Pedro Pascal pays tribute to 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' family

Photo: Pedro Pascal shares sneak peek into BTS fun with 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' family

Pedro Pascal just gave fans another reason to freak out over The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, the Game of Thrones hunk, shared a fresh look at the upcoming Marvel reboot, posting a series of behind the scene snaps.

In one of these captures Pedro can be seen posing alongside castmates Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in coordinating blue and white space suits.

While they’re not quite superhero-ready just yet, the outfits are clearly a nod to the team’s early days, likely right before that infamous cosmic transformation.

“Blue with us, Blue with you (three blue heart emojis),” Pascal captioned the carousel, tagging it with hashtags like #TheFantasticFour: First Steps, #family, and #familia.

Fans were quick to rally, pushing the post past 1.5 million likes in under a day.

One fan even commented, "I've already seen the movie twice and I'm going to go see it many times this summer!! Thanks Pedro for making this movie even more awesome; I love it so much! The whole team did a great job (teary emoji and four blue heart emojis)

Another shot demonstrated the 52-year-old already suited up as Mister Fantastic, complete with the signature “4” logo on his chest, casually hanging outside a set trailer.