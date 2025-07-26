Jennifer Aniston steps into new role that reopens scars she buried for decades: Source

Jennifer Aniston walks into the fire with an unforgiving role

Jennifer Aniston is set to take on a new role that stirs painful memories of her late mother, Nancy Dow.

For the unversed, the 56-year-old American actress will produce and act in a movie based on Jannette McCurdy’s popular book I’m Glad My Mom Died.

The book chronicles Jannette’s difficult relationship with her mother, who passed away in 2016.

According to Radar Online, Jennifer’s new role will bring back upsetting memories of her late mother, Nancy, and her friends hope the role might help her understand her past better and give her some emotional peace.

Sources told the outlet, “This was a story that made Jen laugh and cry. She just had to do it. So, she partnered up with Jennette and got Apple TV on board.”

They went on to reveal that the FRIENDS star’s pals have warned her, who will play the character of her mother in the forthcoming film, saying, “Make no mistake, this role is not going to be easy for her. It's going to be painful and laborious.”

Notably, Jennifer and her mother did not speak for many years before Nancy succumbed to a stroke in May 2016 at the age of 79.

“Jen paid the medical bills and very little else. Their relationship was strained up until the end of Nancy's life. Jennifer puts on a brave face regarding her mom, but everyone knows she's still disturbed by how it went down,” the insider shared.

“Nancy lived in crappy conditions at a badly kept apartment in Toluca Lake, and she died very unhappy, very alone and financially in trouble. It’s a great source of pain to Jen whether she admits it or not,” they stated.

“Jen believes in the project, but it's still tough because she never got over her mom's so-called betrayal,” the source said.