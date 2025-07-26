Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' secret comeback plan revealed

Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs plot hollywood takeover despite career implosions

Kanye West and Sean “Diddy” Combs are reportedly joining forces in a bold Hollywood takeover plan after both watched their careers unravel in scandal.

Per Radar Online, Diddy, who has been convicted on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution, wants to collaborate with West to fix their damaged reputations.

An insider told the outlet, "Diddy is so grateful that Kanye stood by him – they think of each other as blood brothers now. They're both convinced they can get back on top and basically rule Hollywood again together."

Notably, Diddy was not found guilty of more serious charges of s** trafficking and racketeering, while West has been accused of s***** assault and s** trafficking.

Because of less severe charges, the 55-year-old American rapper, record producer, and record executive could still be sent to prison for up to 20 years but will not be there for life.

“Diddy has already been mentoring Kanye, so once he's out, that will be more of a focus,” the source shared.

“They have plans for more singles and even an album, and Kanye has said he wants Diddy to get involved with his clothing range,” they noted.

Also, two of music’s most controversial figures are considering launching a joint label, producing films, and even starting tech ventures.

“It's all part of their master plan to reclaim their spot at the top. They both have their eyes on being billionaires and they want to do it as a team,” the insider said.