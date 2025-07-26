Kris Jenner's ex Caitlyn 'may never recover from' big loss

Caitlyn Jenner feels 'utterly miserable' after Sophia Hutchins death

Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce Jenner, the ex-husband of Kris Jenner and dad to Kylie and Kendall, is reportedly “lonely” after the death of rumoured lover Sophia Hutchins.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the death of Sophia, previously known as Scott, has been “extremely hard” on Caitlyn.

Sophia, friend and manager of Caitlyn, passed away at the age of 29 on July 2 after an ATV accident in Malibu.

Caitlyn Jenner mourns the loss of Sophia Hutchins

An insider revealed, “Everyone knows Cait and Sophia were two linked souls and held each other in strictest confidence, so her death has hit extremely hard.”

“There are fears that she may never recover from her despair,” they added.

As per the sources, loved ones of Caitlyn Jenner are there for her as she mourns the loss of Sophia Hutchins.

“She feels utterly miserable and alone,” they added.

It is worth mentioning that Caitlyn was known as Bruce Jenner, father of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, for decades. However, months after the end of his marriage to Kris Jenner, Caitlyn expressed her desire to change the gender.

Notably, her transgender journey is documented in the I Am Cait docuseries.