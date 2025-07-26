Julie Bowen recalls 'laughing' over her character's fate in 'Happy Gilmore' 2

'Happy Gilmore' Julie Bowen shares her reaction on Virginia Venit fate in sequel film

Julie Bowen has reprised her role of Virginia Venit in the Happy Gilmore 2.

In an interview with People Magazine, Julie revealed her reaction to her character’s fate in the sequel film.

Recalling when she found out what happened to her character, Julie said that she “started laughing.”

Spoiler Alert: Julie's character Virginia, who was the love interest of Happy Gilmore in the original film, played by Adam Sandler, now married Happy and welcomed their 5 kids. However, less than 5 minutes into Happy Gilmore 2, Julie’s character dies upon getting struck by a golf ball, which was hit by her husband, Happy during a tournament.

Julie said, “When I found out that I was killed on page 12, I started laughing.”

“I was on vacation with my family, and I had no wifi. I could barely read this thing. I only had my phone, and I was like, 'Am I seeing this right'? Trying to blow it up,” she added.

The actress noted, “And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm dead. And he kills me’” adding, “Then I just started laughing. I just started laughing and laughing, and Adam was trying to get through to me. I was on island with no wifi and barely any cell, and we finally connected.”

Julie jokingly added, "I go, 'I don't care. It's great. Happy can't be happy.’”

It is worth mentioning that Julie still expressed “fun” to be part of Happy Gilmore 2 despite the quick ending.

“Of course, why would I not want to be part of Happy Gilmore, whether I'm a big part, a little part,” she said.

Adding of Adam Sandler, she said, "It was really important to him to have as many of the original cast members there.”

“I was delighted to find out that Adam felt that Happy and Virginia had stayed together. That's cool,” Julie Bowen said.